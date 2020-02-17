Suspects connected to 2019 armed robbery at ODU on-campus residence hall go to court

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four suspects charged in connection to an armed robbery at an ODU on-campus residence hall in February of last year appeared in court Monday.

The incident happened late February 2019 when police say several armed suspects forced their way into a room at the Dominion House, a building that offers housing for upperclassmen.

The suspects fled on foot, and no injuries or stolen property were reported. Police say the suspects knew the residents.

A couple days after the incident, police arrested five individuals in connection to the robbery.

On Monday, four of the suspects appeared in court:

Amiel Torrence pleaded guilty on Feb. 12, 2020. He was nolle prosque on the use of a firearm and conspiracy charges. his sentencing is set for May 22.

Zion Battle was found guilty on entering property to damage, and assault and battery on Feb. 13 in Norfolk General District Court. Police say he had his 24 month sentenced suspended. He was nolle prosequi on the remaining charges.

Asia Starks was nolle prosequi on her conspiracy to use a firearm charge. the remaining charges were certified to a grand jury on Feb 13, 2020 in Norfolk General District Court.

Kiana Garber was found guilty on the armed burglary charge on Feb. 13 (it was amended to enter property to damage: hate crime). Her 12 month sentence was suspended. She was nolle prosequi on the other charges.



Kaleb Corsey‘s trial is scheduled to start in Norfolk Circuit Court on Feb 20, 2020.

