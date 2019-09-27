2 suspects arrested in double homicide off Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a July shooting that led to the deaths of two men in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said in a news release 34-year-old Alphonzo L. Smith, of Portsmouth, and 23-year-old Laquann C. Pooler, of Norfolk, are facing charges in connection with a July 25 shooting that happened in the Park Crescent area of the city.

Police said officers responded to the 6500 block of N. Military Highway, where they found 23-year-old Tamian Davis and 29-year-old Markee Turner shot inside of a parked car. Turner died at the scene, while Davis succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Officers arrested Smith and Pooler on Thursday, police said.

Smith is charged with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Pooler is charged with accessory after the fact.

Police said both men are being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

