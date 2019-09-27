2 suspects arrested in double homicide off Military Highway in Norfolk

Booking photos of Alphonzo L. Smith, left, and Laquann C. Pooler, right, provided by the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a July shooting that led to the deaths of two men in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said in a news release 34-year-old Alphonzo L. Smith, of Portsmouth, and 23-year-old Laquann C. Pooler, of Norfolk, are facing charges in connection with a July 25 shooting that happened in the Park Crescent area of the city.

Police said officers responded to the 6500 block of N. Military Highway, where they found 23-year-old Tamian Davis and 29-year-old Markee Turner shot inside of a parked car. Turner died at the scene, while Davis succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Officers arrested Smith and Pooler on Thursday, police said.

Smith is charged with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Pooler is charged with accessory after the fact.

Police said both men are being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.