Suspect vandalizes multiple cars, businesses in Ghent neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk neighborhood is left with expensive repairs after someone vandalized multiple cars and businesses.

Residents discovered the damage Tuesday morning in the 21st Street corridor of Ghent.

Norfolk Police are searching for a suspect and released a surveillance photo of the person they’re looking for.

“I saw a bunch of people around their cars and there was a couple of cops there,” resident Amy Echstenkamper said.

Broken glass and boarded up windows can be seen along a stretch of 21st Street following the vandalism.

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

Police said a person used an object to shatter glass in at least 10 incidents, possibly more.

The vandal left a mess, but police said nothing appeared to be stolen.

“I’m sure there have been incidents where cars have been singled out but never a whole slew of them,” said Rick Long, a resident in the area. His neighbor’s car window was shattered.

People who live on 21st Street told 10 On Your Side vandalism has happened in the past.

“I wasn’t surprised unfortunately,” said Echstenkamper. “It seems like it’s becoming more widespread, so I don’t really know where to park my vehicle anymore for it to be safe.”

WAVY.com is told police regularly patrol the area and some cameras could be seen on nearby buildings.

“What are you going to do? I mean, I love where I live. I still think it’s safe,” said Long.

However, others worry it might happen again.

“I feel like [police] need to be in an unmarked car, you know, and hang out around probably 3-4 a.m.,” Echstenkamper said. “I like this area because it offers a lot, so it’s sad because I want to see the community do well.”

If you have information or can identify the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.