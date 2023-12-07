NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police say they’ve arrested a man believed to be behind a string of business burglaries.
Detectives suspect it was 35-year-old Eddie Robinson who broke into nine restaurants, markets and other locations across the city.
They caught up with him around 3:40 a.m. Monday after responding to an active burglary at the Golden China restaurant on East Little Creek Road.
He’s now behind bars, facing a long list of charges in connection with burglaries at the following businesses that date back to April.
- Quick Serve Food Store located at 5714 Sellger Drive
- T&T Seafood Market located at 4106 Colley Avenue
- George’s Seafood located at 3337 Chesapeake Boulevard
- China King located at 7930 Tidewater Drive
- Cajun Seafood located at 3615 Tidewater Drive
- Nu Beauty Supply located at 2325 Sewells Point Road
- Golden City Chinese Food located at 2700 Azalea Garden Road
- Mina Seafood located at 3400 Azalea Garden Road
- Latiendita Costa Del Mar located at 2346 Azalea Garden Road
Robinson is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.