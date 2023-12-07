NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police say they’ve arrested a man believed to be behind a string of business burglaries.

Detectives suspect it was 35-year-old Eddie Robinson who broke into nine restaurants, markets and other locations across the city.

They caught up with him around 3:40 a.m. Monday after responding to an active burglary at the Golden China restaurant on East Little Creek Road.

He’s now behind bars, facing a long list of charges in connection with burglaries at the following businesses that date back to April.

Quick Serve Food Store located at 5714 Sellger Drive

T&T Seafood Market located at 4106 Colley Avenue

George’s Seafood located at 3337 Chesapeake Boulevard

China King located at 7930 Tidewater Drive

Cajun Seafood located at 3615 Tidewater Drive

Nu Beauty Supply located at 2325 Sewells Point Road

Golden City Chinese Food located at 2700 Azalea Garden Road

Mina Seafood located at 3400 Azalea Garden Road

Latiendita Costa Del Mar located at 2346 Azalea Garden Road

Robinson is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.