Suspect in MacArthur Center shooting pleads guilty to felony charges

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of four people charged in connection with a Valentine’s Day shooting at MacArthur Center entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

Kevin Holloman pleaded guilty to two felony charges for the February shooting that prosecutors said stemmed from an ongoing dispute between rival gangs Cream 2K and Portsmouth 300.

Holloman and a 16-year-old were injured in the shooting.

A sentencing hearing for Holloman has been set for November.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.

