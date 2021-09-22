Suspect in custody following ‘gun disturbance’ at Ikea in Norfolk, police say

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
IKEA City of Norfolk_1541716733999.jpg.jpg

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk have arrested a suspect following a gun disturbance at Ikea.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the store in the 6000 block of Northampton Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported, however, police are asking people to avoid the area while they continue to investigate the incident.

Stay with WAVY for the latest on this incident.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10