Suspect in custody following ‘gun disturbance’ at Ikea in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk have arrested a suspect following a gun disturbance at Ikea.
According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the store in the 6000 block of Northampton Boulevard.
No injuries have been reported, however, police are asking people to avoid the area while they continue to investigate the incident.
Stay with WAVY for the latest on this incident.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.