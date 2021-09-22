Suspect in custody following ‘gun disturbance’ at Ikea in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk have arrested a suspect following a gun disturbance at Ikea.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the store in the 6000 block of Northampton Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported, however, police are asking people to avoid the area while they continue to investigate the incident.

