NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a robbery at a bank in Norfolk Thursday morning.

According to police, the call for the bank robbery came in around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Chartway Federal Credit Union in the 1100 block of Kempsville Road.

Details are still limited, however, police say a person is now in custody following the robbery. Detectives are not looking for additional suspects.

No further information has been released.

