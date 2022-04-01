NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have a suspect in custody after an early morning shooting in Norfolk.

According to police, a man was shot around 5:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. That’s near where it intersects with N. Military Highway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene and add that charges are pending.

The shooting happened during an attempted robbery, police say.