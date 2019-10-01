1 of 4 charged in 2018 Norfolk shooting pleads guilty, gets 5 years

Left to Right, Top to Bottom: Treyshon Eason, Caleb Mourning, Malik Brown and Karron Dessus. (Images: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of four men charged in connection with a 2018 shooting that injured one man in Norfolk has pleaded guilty.

Caleb Mourning was arrested following a shooting in the Campostella area of the city in April 2018. A man was shot in the hand.

Court records show Mourning pleaded guilty Monday to a malicious wounding charge in the Norfolk Circuit Court. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

The remaining charges against Mourning were nolle prossed, or set aside.

The other three suspects arrested — Treyshon Eason, Malik Brown and Karron Dessus — are scheduled to go on trial Oct. 9.