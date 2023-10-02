NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is being held without bond after a shooting over the weekend on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk, police say.

Jarrett R. Johnson, 33, is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and eluding police in connection with the shooting.

Police say they responded just after 5 a.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of E. Little Creek, between Halprin Drive and N. Military Highway, and took Johnson into custody after a brief pursuit in the 1300 block of N. Military Highway.

The victim was found at 1890 E. Little Creek Road, suffering from a non life-threatening graze wound. He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police say an occupied car in the 1800 block of E. Little Creek was also damaged by gunfire but the driver didn’t report injuries.

At this time, police haven’t shared a motive in the case. The investigation is ongoing.