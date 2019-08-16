Sushi restaurant in Ghent area of Norfolk damaged in fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sushi restaurant in the Ghent area of Norfolk caught fire early Friday morning.

Officials with Norfolk Fire-Rescue said in a tweet firefighters were called to Volcano Sushi in the 300 block of W. 21st Street just before 7 a.m.

The restaurant’s hours for Friday are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Images from the scene appeared to show smoke at the back of the restaurant as well as damage to the interior.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.