NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people are now in jail connected to the shooting death of a well-known Norfolk store manager.

James Carter, 84, was shot and killed Wednesday night. Police believe it happened while he was trying to break up a fight, happening right outside.

Shontel Cradle said he was passing through after the fight started. He joined Carter in the efforts to break it up. Cradle recalled that the fight was over something petty. It quickly became chaotic. Cradle said he remembered falling down, then realizing he was shot.

“Before I knew it man, I’m leaking,” Cradle said. “I got holes and blood everywhere. I didn’t even know where I was hit, so I just stood there for a minute, preparing for the next shot. Because there was nowhere to run, and it never came.”

Cradle said he remembered thinking he could die that night. The bullet hit him from the front on his right side, going all the way through, exiting his back. He sat down with 10 On Your Side while wearing gauze under his clothes, carrying a device to help him take breaths.

He was grazed by a bullet once a long time ago. But he said this is the first time he has ever been shot directly. After hitting the ground, he remembered seeing bullets fly above him.

“Like, hitting the dirt beside me,” he said. “I’m feeling the ground. The impact from the bullets to the ground, that’s how close the bullets was to me, and I ain’t got nowhere to run — I ain’t got nowhere to run.”

Suddenly, the chaos came to a stop.

“I got hit, I fell on the ground, and everything stopped,” he said. “I mean I’m seeing bullets fly past my head while I was on the ground, but everything stopped. And I just got up and got in my car and drove myself home to my girl. She took me to the hospital.”

His fiancée brought him to the hospital. They found out he has three broken ribs from the gunshot. Cradle works in construction, so he worried recovery will put him out for a while.

“And I’m active, I like to work out, I like to do things,” Cradle said. “So I’m feeling like my life is going to change because of this.”

While at the hospital, Cradle said Norfolk police questioned him. One officer did a residue check on his hand to see if he had a gun. Cradle said he was unarmed. They are holding his car for evidence as of Friday.

“They didn’t even tell me they apprehended nobody,” he said.

10 On Your Side informed Cradle that three people were arrested.

“I didn’t even know at all that no arrests were made at all, I wasn’t notified,” Cradle said. “So I’m feeling like I’m being treated like a suspect, you know what I’m saying, more than a victim.”

He was devastated to hear Carter did not make it. Cradle said he got into a lot of legal trouble when he was a teen. Cradle was initially sentenced for 75 years, but is now turning his life around while out on parole. He said Carter was there to give him life advice before and after his time behind bars.

“I got two guilts,” Cradle said. “I gave back a 75 year sentence, and now I just survived an impossible shootout with no gun. No back up. So it’s like, for God to give me all these chances, I got to make it worth it. And for the legacy of Mr. Carter and what he’s always been to the community.”

He wants to keep spreading Carter’s way of uplifting and improving the people in his community.

“He really inspired. I’m a keep it going, keep it going,” Cradle said.

For those wishing to help Cradle, there is a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.