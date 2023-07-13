NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve lost luggage traveling through Norfolk International Airport (ORF), you are not alone.

A recent Forbes Advisor survey ranked ORF the fourth worst airport for lost and damaged luggage.

The survey looked at the nation’s 100 busiest airports, which includes ORF, and scored them based on four key metrics from the Transportation Security Administration from the past ten years.

Number of property damage claims per 100,000 domestic passengers: 30% of score.

Number of property loss claims per 100,000 domestic passengers: 30% of score.

Percentage of property damage claims reimbursed in full: 20% of score.

Percentage of property loss claims reimbursed in full: 20% of score.

Norfolk’s airport received a score of 80 out of 100.

Top 5 Worst Airports for Lost and Damaged Luggage: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK): JFK had the highest number of both property loss claims (1.93 claims per 100,000 domestic passengers) and property damage claims (1.48 claims per 100,000 domestic passengers) between 2013 and 2022. Miami International Airport (MIA): Between 2013 and 2022, MIA had the second highest number of both property loss claims (1.48 claims per 100,000 domestic passengers), and property damage claims (1.06 claims per 100,000 domestic passengers). Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): LAX had the seventh highest number of property loss claims (0.81 claims per 100,000 domestic passengers) and the 11th highest number of property damage claims (0.70 claims per 100,000 domestic passengers) between 2013 and 2022. Norfolk International Airport (ORF): Between 2013 and 2022, just 22.92% of claims for property damage caused during ORF’s TSA screening process were fully reimbursed, the 10th lowest amount. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL): FLL had the ninth highest number of property loss claims (0.77 claims per 100,000 domestic passengers) and tied with LAX for having the 11th highest number of property damage claims (0.70 claims per 100,000 domestic passengers) between 2013 and 2022. As for the worst airlines for mishandled luggage, the survey found American Airlines topped that list, followed by SkyWest and United.

Understandably, lost luggage is a major concern for vacationers.

Airlines are supposed to compensate you in your baggage is lost or damaged in transit, but there are reimbursement limits. Travelers can also purchase insurance.

See the full report, at this link.