Sunday’s Town Point Park Wine Festival cancelled because of weather

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Festevents has decided to cancel Sunday’s Town Point Virginia Wine Festival because of the forecast.

Saturday’s event will continue as scheduled.

Organizers are concerned about the potential impacts from Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, which is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rainfall and tidal flooding to the Hampton Roads region.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson says wind gusts could be in excess of 30 miles per hour at times and up to two inches of rain are possible with this storm.

The storm system could develop into a tropical storm. If that happens, it will be named Nestor.

Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates on the forecast.

