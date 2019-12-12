Suffolk man sentenced to 20 years for convincing girls to send pornographic images to him

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man will serve a 20-year prison sentence for producing child pornography.

Quinton Thomas Myrick, 26, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Norfolk, the Department of Justice wrote in a news release.

Myrick met an 11-year-old girl from Ohio online in December 2018. He convinced the girl to take pornographic images and send them to him, according to court documents.

When Myrick suspected the girl was “talking to other boys,” he then posted her images on her social media account, the release said.

Myrick also had a similar situation with a 17-year-old girl, who also produced child pornography for him. When he became angry with her, he posted her videos on social media.

“These crimes are vile and display the kind of manipulation and vindictiveness Quinton Myrick is capable of,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Production of child pornography is one of the most offensive and serious crimes in the entire criminal code; it involves a real-life child, real-life abuse, and causes incalculable and unknowable harm to victims.”