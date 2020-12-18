Suffolk felon, sex offender pleads guilty to firearms charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk man pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Edward Jamaal Taylor, of Suffolk, was arrested on evidence that he allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a person at gunpoint who was a witness in a federal drug-trafficking case.

Police officers searched Taylor’s car and recovered a handgun “equipped with a laser sight” that was “loaded with a large-capacity magazine.” Records say the gun matched the victim’s description of the firearm used in the abduction.

The officers also recovered eight ounces of marijuana and a double-bladed knife from the car.

The records say that after his arrest, Taylor admitted to owning the gun, possessing the drugs with intent to distribute them, and “possibly hitting” the victim while “recklessly waving his gun around” during an argument, after which he “assisted” the victim to two different locations.

Taylor has seven convictions for violent felonies, including two for robbery, two for possessing a firearm in connection with a felony offense, two for abduction, and one for rape.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16, 2021. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of life in prison.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.