Subcontractor dies following accident onboard USS McFaul at General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

190125-N-VC599-1 NORFOLK (Jan. 25, 2019) The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) departs Naval Station Norfolk on a regularly-scheduled deployment to conduct maritime security operations. The ship, and its roughly 300 Sailors, is trained and ready to conduct a wide range of tasks, to include ballistic missile defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist […]

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A subcontractor has died following an accident onboard USS McFaul at General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk Monday.

According to a spokesperson from the Naval Sea Systems Command, the accident occurred Monday morning onboard USS McFaul (DDG-74).

The ship is currently undergoing maintenance at NASSCO-Norfolk.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10