Subcontractor dies following accident onboard USS McFaul at General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A subcontractor has died following an accident onboard USS McFaul at General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk Monday.
According to a spokesperson from the Naval Sea Systems Command, the accident occurred Monday morning onboard USS McFaul (DDG-74).
The ship is currently undergoing maintenance at NASSCO-Norfolk.
