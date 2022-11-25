NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- March of Dimes is sounding the alarm over the rate of preterm births in our area.

The organization released its 2022 Report Card, Norfolk earning an “F”, meaning 11.5% of babies are born preterm, which is a baby born before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Statewide, the 9.9% preterm birthrate earned Virginia a “C,” down from a “C+” from last year.

Tiffany Carter, Maternal Infant Health Director for March of Dimes in Virginia, said that preterm birth can lead to serious complications such as blindness, developmental delays, and even death. She said that there is an increase in women with chronic diseases both before and during pregnancy, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes.

For black women in Virginia, the odds of having a preterm birth are 52% higher than for all other women.

“There is an existing disparity between women of color who are seeing much higher preterm births as opposed to their white counterparts,” Carter said. “There’s a lot of folks who don’t have access to care either because of where they live, they may not have an easy reach to a birthing center or hospital per se. They also might just have lack of insurance and lack of transportation and things like that.”

Carter said that expecting parents should seek out resources in their area, such as MINUS 9-5 and Urban Baby Beginnings.

“We are hoping that this brings awareness to people that this really is an important issue. And that it is something that is a significant one,” Carter said.