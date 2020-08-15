Student-run restaurant Commune x CROP opens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new student-led restaurant has opened its doors in Norfolk.

You may know the restaurant Commune Norfolk. They partnered with a non profit, The CROP Foundation, to launch this new concept Commune x CROP.



Culinary director for The CROP Foundation, Kip Poole, described how Commune x CROP evolved with passion and excitement.

“We’re like what if we turn Commune Norfolk into an educational building?” said Poole.

It provides students the opportunity to work in a restaurant environment under the guidance of culinary mentors.

“I’m expecting a fun lively atmosphere of local fresh food,” said Carson Poulos, a 10th grader at Cape Henry Collegiate.



Poulos is one of the students taking part.

“It’s been an awesome time trying to figure out how we can get students involved in the best way possible and really make it exciting for students to learn everything and run a profitable business at the same time,” he said.

Poole says right now, they’re open for outdoor dining, drive-thru and walk-up service 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. He says they could soon open for inside dining too, but because they’re opening during a pandemic, safety is a priority.



“We’re ready, were clean, we’re ready to rock, but this is students and we have got to educate them the right way,” said Poole.

Poole says this will be a four-season curriculum for high school and college students. So, students will first shadow staff, then help with events, do some work in the garden and then come back and help run the restaurant.

Latest Posts