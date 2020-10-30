Structure fire on West Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers said fire crews responded to a structure fire on West Ocean View Avenue Friday evening.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the fire came in at 5:44 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ocean View Avenue.

The homeowner told emergency communications that the fireplace got out of control.

Just after 6 p.m., dispatchers said it was a working structure fire.

