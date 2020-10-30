NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers said fire crews responded to a structure fire on West Ocean View Avenue Friday evening.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the fire came in at 5:44 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ocean View Avenue.
The homeowner told emergency communications that the fireplace got out of control.
Just after 6 p.m., dispatchers said it was a working structure fire.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Structure fire on West Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk
- Despite record turnout, Dems worried about voter suppression
- More patients seek weight loss surgery due to COVID-19 health risks
- Prejudice Awareness Summit held in Hampton Roads for the first time
- Lawmakers urge seniors to stay safe when voting during the pandemic