Strike Fighter Squadron taken off USS Ford, movement restricted after sailor found positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 departed the USS Gerald R. Ford on Wednesday and has been placed on a precautionary restriction of movement after a sailor tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to U.S. Navy officials, the sailor tested positive Wednesday, May 27, but has been in isolation since last week.

The sailor was never on the USS Ford, but came into contact with other VFA-213 members who embarked Ford on Tuesday, May 26. Those sailors then departed the Ford on Wednesday, May 27.

All sailors in VFA-213 were also medically screened before they embarked Ford, and none had “influenza-like” symptoms.

Members of VFA-213 will undergo additional medical screening and complete contact tracing before the restriction of movement is lifted. Those who came into contact with the sailor who tested positive have already been notified and are isolating or quarantining at their residences for a 14-day period.

The majority of the squadron is expected to resume normal duty Saturday.

“Due to Ford’s strict COVID-19 mitigation measures, the risk of exposure or transmission to additional personnel is believed to be low,” Force Public Affairs Officer, Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg said.

Cleaning of the squadron spaces begins over the next two days.

Latest Posts: