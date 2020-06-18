Stray kitten tests positive for rabies in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A stray kitten found in Norfolk tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

The black and white kitten was picked up near the 8000 block of East Glen Road in the Oakdale Farms and Monticello Village section of the city on June 14. The kitten was exhibiting neurological symptoms, according to city officials.

The test results came back positive for rabies on June 17.

Norfolk officials said if anyone believes they have been bitten or scratched by a stray cat in this area, they should contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that affects the nervous system. It can affect humans and pets and is transmitted through bites, saliva, and brain tissue. The disease is preventable if treatment begins early as recommended by a medical provider

In the event of exposure, all animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department. Exposure incidents occurring in Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch, or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

For further information, contact the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Latest News