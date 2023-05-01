Video above is of tornado damage in Virginia Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While Virginia Beach saw the bulk of the damage from Sunday night’s severe storms in the form of an EF-3 tornado, there’s also been storm damage reported in Norfolk.

WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson reports two apartments and two cars were damaged off of W. Ocean View Avenue after high winds ripped through the area. Bricks were stripped off the side of the apartment building and landed on the two cars below.

These winds are being attributed to a severe thunderstorm, as the National Weather Service hasn’t confirmed if there was tornadic activity in this area, WAVY meteorologist Steve Fundaro says.

Two apartments and two cars are damaged off of W. Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk after severe thunderstorms on April 30, 2023. (WAVY)

West Ocean View is about 15 miles to the west of the Virginia Beach tornado site near First Landing State Park and Fort Story. At least 115 structures were damaged in that area, including many homes, but no injuries were reported. It was the first EF-3 tornado (winds between 136 mph-165) reported in Virginia Beach’s history.

The suspected path of the April 31, 2023 Virginia Beach tornado

Virginia Beach has since issued a state of emergency and three schools in the area were closed Monday.

Look for more coverage of the Norfolk storm damage coming up from WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson.