Stories, advice, and support: Fatherhood Development Group program returns in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Fatherhood Development Group is returning this month for another session of stories and advices about fatherhood.
The Fatherhood Development Group brings fathers of all ages together to share their stories and to support one another while gaining new insight into the challenges of responsible parenting.
The program, which is free and open to all fathers, was launched back in 20012 aimed at improving the quality of the relationships between fathers and their children.
Participants meet weekly for eight weeks and may be referred on a volunteer basis or by mandate. Participation is open to residents of Norfolk and Hampton Roads.
The 8-week virtual class runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday from January 14 to March 4, 2021.
To participate, register online or contact Xaviera.evans@norfolk.gov for an enrollment form.
Latest News
- Norfolk woman sends out plea for a living kidney donation
- Body found along Dare County shore identified as missing kayaker
- James City County appoints Deputy Chief Steve Rubino as Interim Chief of Police
- Shootout caught on camera in Portsmouth neighborhood on New Year’s
- ‘Treasonous’: Dems decry GOP election vote challenge