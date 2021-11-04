‘Stop the Violence’ team holding community forum on Nov. 13 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Stop the Violence team is set to host a community forum on November 13 featuring panel discussions, a Q&A session and community resources.
Event organizers say the event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kroc Center Gym on Ballentine Boulevard.
The following city leaders and organizations will be in attendance:
- Stop the Violence team
- Stop the Violence Guns Down
- Tidewater Connecetion Alumni Association
- We Matter Team
- Community of United Forces (C.U.F.S.)
- The Salvation Army Kroc Center
The event is free and open to the public.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.