‘Stop the Violence’ team holding community forum on Nov. 13 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Stop the Violence team is set to host a community forum on November 13 featuring panel discussions, a Q&A session and community resources.

Event organizers say the event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kroc Center Gym on Ballentine Boulevard.

The following city leaders and organizations will be in attendance:

Stop the Violence team

Stop the Violence Guns Down

Tidewater Connecetion Alumni Association

We Matter Team

Community of United Forces (C.U.F.S.)

The Salvation Army Kroc Center

The event is free and open to the public.