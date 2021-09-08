Stolen truck crashes into building on E. Princess Anne Rd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a stolen truck ran into a building in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident occurred in the 4600 block of East Princess Anne Road around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the truck stole the vehicle prior to the crash. The driver was detained by officers.

There were no injuries reported.

The crash is still under investigation. No further information has been released.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.