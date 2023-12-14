NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thursday would’ve been TyAsia Lundy’s 24th birthday.

But a day that is meant for celebration is just a reminder for one family that they have yet to get justice.

Oct. 15, 2022, is a date burned into the minds of a Norfolk family. It’s the day they lost TyAsia, who was shot and killed on Marshall Avenue.

Her father, Deshawn Harris, told 10 On Your Side when he first heard the news of her death, he didn’t even think it was real.

“Rob (her stepfather Robert Phillips) called me at maybe 12, 1 o’ clock in the morning,” Harris said. “I thought he was playing at first, so I was like ‘what, what are you talking about.’ I think I even hung up on him. Then he called me back and — disbelief. I’m still in disbelief. Still doesn’t seem real.”

Her mom, Tocarra Lundy, said only one word could describe what she saw at the scene that day.

“It was like unbelievable, unbelievable, like really unbelievable,” Tocarra Lundy said.

Through a moment of tears, thinking about who TyAsia was brought a smile on their faces.

Her stepdad, Robert Phillips, described her upbeat character.

“Goofy, intelligent, beautiful, worrisome Cash App queen,” Phillips said.

They had two lasting messages, one for anyone who might’ve seen anything that day.

“Step up and say something. They need to go down. They need to get charged for what they did.”

And one for TyAsia.

“Happy 24th birthday to TyAsia. We miss you and we love you. “

The family put up a billboard to honor her birthday, something they said they’ll continue to do every year.

They also told 10 On Your Side they are working on starting a nonprofit in her name to continue the charity work she did in life.

If you know anything about the shooting that took TyAsia Lundy’s life, call the Norfolk Police Department or use the P3Tips app.