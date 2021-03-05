Statistics on tide sensors, city’s fleet now available in Norfolk Open Data

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Residents in Norfolk now have access to data on tide sensors and the city’s operation fleet, in the Norfolk Open Data database.

The city says the data will provide answers to questions such as, what do the city’s tide sensors measure following a week of rain, and how many waste collection trucks does the City of Norfolk have?

Data on the tide sensors and its fleet have joined dozens of datasets from around the city.

Officials say tide sensor data with a time stamp, the water level at a tide gauge, and the location is collected every six minutes from sites around the city of Norfolk.

Many employees rely on the data to make decisions about planning, construction, even road closures.

By placing the sensor data in the portal means that researchers may easily and freely obtain information that supports their work to mitigate flooding in our region.

In addition, the data is available to entrepreneurs to conduct independent research.

Norfolk officials said the fleet data provides a broad view of city operations, along with information about the vehicles in services across neighborhoods.

Norfolk’s fleet – the trash trucks, fire engines, street sweepers, and police cars that serve residents – totals more than 2,000 assets, the city said in a press release.

The City of Norfolk said they provide the data as an affirmation of their commitment to transparency and community collaboration.

Users are free to view, download and analyze all of the data in the portal.

For additional information on Norfolk Open Data, you can email opendata@norfolk.gov.