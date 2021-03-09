State trooper helps save man found unconscious in front of Norfolk convenience store

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia state trooper helped save a man’s life who was caught on camera collapsing in front of a Norfolk 7-Eleven early Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police, the trooper drove to the 7-Eleven located in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive after he saw the man lying lifeless on the ground in front of the store.

The trooper immediately performed CPR while a 7-Eleven employee did chest compressions on the man.

After a while, the trooper recognized that the man might be suffering from an overdose, so he administered a NARCAN dose to the unconscious man.

A couple minutes later, the trooper reported the man was breathing on his own and had a pulse. EMS soon arrived and sent the man to a local hospital for further treatment.

