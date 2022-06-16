One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are seeking the public’s help after a woman was injured during a road rage shooting on I-64 in Norfolk.

According to state police, they got the call for the shooting just after 5 p.m. Thursday on I-64 near Norview Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident while merging onto I-64 eastbound from I-564.

Police say the male suspect fired “several rounds” at the victim’s vehicle on the eastbound lanes before driving away.

The female victim was grazed by shrapnel and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older silver/gray colored vehicle, possibly a Nissan, with temporary tags, and a tint line across the windshield, driven by a light-skinned Black male.

State police are reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving between the area of I-564/64 interchange and the vicinity of I-64 eastbound prior to Norview Avenue prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information.



Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.