State Police: Two-vehicle accident kills Virginia Beach man on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are now investigating following a two-vehicle accident that killed a 40-year-old man Saturday morning.

According to a release, police say the accident occurred on westbound I-64 near Military Highway around 4:20 a.m.

Investigators say the initial report shows a 2017 Nissan Sentra struck the rear of a 2008 Mazda Mz3. They add that the impact caused the Sentra to run off the roadway and hit a jersey wall.

As a result, the driver of the Sentra, 40-year-old Virginia Beach resident Vincent Daniels, died upon impact, State Police say.

A release from police stated that the other driver was treated on scene for non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol was not a factor, but add that Daniels was not wearing his seatbelt.

This is a breaking news story.

