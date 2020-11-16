State Police investigating walk-in gunshot victim in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- The day after Governor Ralph Northam announced new coronavirus restrictions, Old Dominion University Athletics issued a statement regarding capacity at Chartway Arena -- which is scheduled to host at least seven basketball games before the new year begins.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Northam issued an amendment to Executive Order 67 and Order of Public Health Emergency that temporarily limits the number of people allowed to gather in entertainment venues. The changes are effective Sunday, Nov. 15 at midnight and will continue until further notice.