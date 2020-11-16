State Police investigating walk-in gunshot victim in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are investigating a walk-in gunshot victim.
Dispatch said they were notified sometime Monday morning after receiving word a gunshot victim showed up at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital. No other details have been released.
Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.
