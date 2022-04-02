NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a driver tried to elude a state trooper following an overnight multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Norfolk overnight.

According to state police, the call for the crash came in around 2:50 a.m. involving four vehicles in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the 15th View exit before the HRBT.

Officials say a driver attempted to elude a trooper, but was unsuccessful because all of the lanes were blocked due to the crash. It is yet unknown if the driver caused the crash.

Traffic resumed shortly following the crash.

10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries.