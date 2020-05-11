Live Now
State police: Driver fleeing trooper strikes several vehicles in Norfolk

Norfolk

Virginia State Police generic_148162

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a driver fled police near the Downtown Tunnel and ended up crashing into several vehicles in Norfolk Monday evening.

Virginia State Police say a trooper notified the communications center at 5:19 p.m. about a vehicle refusing to stop on Interstate 264.

The trooper started a pursuit at the Downtown Tunnel, which led into the City of Norfolk.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2018 Nissan, struck several vehicles at Tidewater Drive and Cromwell Drive shortly after, ending the pursuit.

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

Troopers were on scene as of 6 p.m. investigating both the incident and the crash.

Police will release more information as it becomes available.

