NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash caused a back-up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said troopers were called to the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles past Norview Avenue shortly before 2:45 a.m.

The crash was reported with injuries — but it was not immediately clear how many people may have been hurt.

The highway was clear shortly after 5:45 a.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.