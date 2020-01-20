‘Stand up for what’s right’: Community members, city officials honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk hosted its annual ceremony along with several events honoring the late Dr. King on Monday.

Crowds gathered at the legendary Attucks Theatre in Norfolk Monday morning to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event was free and open to the public.



This year’s event featured Reverend Dr. Yvonne Y. Delk as the keynote speaker. Dr. Delk has been a long time ally for human and civil rights across the country.

“Now is the time to remember Dr. Martin Luther King’s message of ‘standing up for what’s right,'” said Dr. Delk during the ceremony.

“With everything that’s going on now in the world, including the anti-gun control rallies in Richmond, it’s time for people to use their voices to spark positive change.”

Community members, law enforcement, and city officials walk arm in arm in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ❤️ @WAVY_News

After several performances from local musicians including Norfolk native and professional singer/songwriter and actress Jessie Wagner, the ceremony was followed by a march to the Dr. Martin Luther Kings Jr. Memorial for a wreath-laying.

Through the cold, members of the community, law enforcement, and city officials marched on carrying Dr. King’s message of hope for a brighter future.

Several events like the march were held all over Hampton roads on Monday as well as several services and local offices closing for the day. For a full list of closings in your city, click HERE.

