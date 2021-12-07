Stand-up comedian John Mulaney stopping by Scope Arena in May

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Comedian John Mulaney is coming to the Scope Arena in Norfolk in May.
The stand-up comedian is set to perform for one night on May 21, at 7 p.m. The stop is part of his “From Scratch” tour which travels across 33 cities in North America from February till July.
Tickets sales open on Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. Purchase your tickets HERE.
Along with regular tickets, the tour is also offering VIP tickets which include:
- One premium reserved seat
- Limited edition From Scratch tour poster
- Commemorative From Scratch VIP ticket
- Merch Bundle featuring:
- Specially designed John Mulaney tour crew neck sweatshirt
- Custom John Mulaney tin mug
- John Mulaney From Scratch hat
- John Mulaney tote bag
- From Scratch vinyl sticker
