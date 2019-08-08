Staff says insurance will not cover all storm damage at historic Hunter House

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Staff with the historic Hunter House in downtown Norfolk says insurance will not cover all the damage from a recent storm.

An oak tree fell Sunday and crashed onto the roof of the museum, which is located in Norfolk’s Freemason district.

The staff and volunteers were uninjured, but the tree has to be removed before the building is safe to reenter. The museum says it is waiting to see whether work will need to be done to the roof.

The house officers tours and special events like tea parties.

The museum is looking to reopen soon, and has subsequently started a GoFundMe seeking $3,000.