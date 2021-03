NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a person injured early Tuesday.

Dispatch said they were notified around 4:10 a.m. for a stabbing victim that walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It was later determined that the stabbing occurred in the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Road.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.