NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after finding a stabbing victim early Friday.

Norfolk Dispatch said they received the call around 3:51 a.m. in the 7900 block of Shore Drive. A male stabbing victim was located at the 7-Eleven.

Dispatchers say they not sure the location of where the man was stabbed.

The man was transported to a Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

