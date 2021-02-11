Stabbing inside Military Circle Mall in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers say police responded to a stabbing at Military Circle Mall Thursday afternoon.

The call reporting the stabbing came in at 3:45 p.m. at the mall, located at 880 North Military Highway.

A dispatch supervisor said the stabbing happened inside the mall, but did not give details on where inside. Dispatchers also didn’t release information on any victims or the extent of their injuries.

Military Circle Mall still has some stores open, although there are plans to redevelop the mall in the future.

The mall has also been operating as a COVID-19 vaccine site. On Feb. 4, 10 On Your Side was there as people were getting vaccinated. Information on days of operation for the Norfolk vaccination clinics is not widely available, so it’s unclear whether the clinic was underway Thursday at that location.

Vaccination clinics in Norfolk are not open to the general public. Residents must pre-register to get inoculated.

