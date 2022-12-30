NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a stabbing in Norfolk early Friday morning.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Military Highway. This is at the Janaf shopping center.

Based on footage captured by 10 On Your Side, officers at the scene have taped off a portion of a parking lot at what appears to be the Walmart location at that shopping center.

Details are still very limited. 10 On Your Side is learning more regarding possible injuries and suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.