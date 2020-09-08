St. Paul’s Area Transformation Project Team seeks feedback on new housing designs in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The St. Paul’s Area Transformation project is seeking public feedback on two new proposed apartment communities located between St. Paul’s Blvd. and what will be the newly realigned Church St. behind the Hampton Roads Transit Center in Norfolk.

The feedback survey is available online or in-person at specified locations. The deadline for survey submissions is September 16, 2020.

The new housing designs were submitted earlier this month.

Officials say the buildings are designed to look and feel like the best downtown apartments in our region.

They have space for shops, services, and community spaces on the ground floor with apartments above. There are options to choose from 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom apartments. Each building will have amenities like a rooftop gathering space (see figure 1), a landscaped plaza, elevators, parking, and more.

The St. Paul’s Area Transformation project in Norfolk, VA is led by the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the City of Norfolk.

The St. Paul’s Area is roughly 200 acres located just outside downtown Norfolk and is currently undergoing a massive transformation.

