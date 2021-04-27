2021 Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival in Norfolk postponed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This year’s Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Norfolk Festevents officials announced the latest updates Tuesday. The event was originally slated for May 1-2. A new date has not been confirmed.

To receive a credit for the Fall Wine Festival, for 2022, or to request a refund, officials advise current ticketholders to contact festevents@festevents.org.

The 2021 Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is scheduled for Saturday & Sunday, October 16 & 17, at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

