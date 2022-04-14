NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Spring Town Point Wine Festival is returning to Norfolk this May.

It happening Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 at Town Point Park. More than 25 Virginia wineries will be represented, along with live music, food and more.

This year for the first time, festival attendees will be able to select 2022 Governor’s Cup Case Winner wines and have educational experiences with licensed sommeliers.

Here’s the full list of participating wineries:

AmRhein Wine Cellars (Bent Mountain)

Bright Meadows Farm Vineyard (Nathalie)

Burnley Vineyards (Barboursville)

Castle Glen Winery (Doswell)

Cobbler Mountain Cidery (Delaplane)

Eastwood Farm & Winery (Charlottesville)

Homeplace Vineyard (Chatham)

Horton Vineyards (Gordonsville)

Lake Anna Winery (Spotsylvania)

Mattaponi Winery (Spotsylvania)

Mermaid Winery (Norfolk)

Notaviva Farm Winery (Purcellville)

Phillip Carter Winery (Hume)

Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery (Leon)

Rebec Vineyards (Amherst)

Rockbridge Vineyard (Raphine)

Stone Mountain Vineyards (Dyke)

Williamsburg Winery (Williamsburg)

Zoll Vineyards (Dutton)

Additional wines available on-site for sale include: Barboursville Vineyards, Chateau Morrisette, etc.

Food truck vendors

Ben & Jerry’s (Specialty Ice Cream)

Chesapeake Concessions (Gourmet Sandwiches)

Deep Fried (Handcrafted Pretzels & Kettle Corn)

Granby Bistro (Kabobs, Gryros & Baklava)

Hot & Fresh Grill (Middle Eastern-Inspired Cuisine)

La Cucina di Sophia (Italian Cuisine)

Over The Moon (Artisan Pizzas)

Plaza del Sol (Specialty Street Tacos)

Strawberry Street (All-American Cuisine)

Virginia Cheese Co. (“Jarctuerie” & Specialty Cheeses)

Retail vendors

Blue Dragonfly Farm (Artisan Balms, Soaps & Oils)

Christopher Mize Art (Wine-Inspired Paintings)

Emerson’s (Premium Cigars)

Peace Frogs (Festival Merchandise)

Plank Eyeware (Handcrafted Wooden Sunglasses)

Sequoia Springs (Upscale Hats & Accessories)

Soco Swings (Handmade Hanging Chair Swings)

Voiajer (Artisan Jewelry & Home Décor)

The Wineyard (Stemless Wine Glass Lanyards)

Live music

Saturday 11am – Kevin Brinson

Saturday 2:30pm – Mike Proffitt

Sunday 11am – Kevin Brinson

Sunday 2:30pm – Mike Proffitt

Tasting tickets start at $35 for advanced general admission on Sunday, with $40 advance tasting tickets for Saturday.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with wine sampling ending at 4:30 p.m. Wine sales end at 5 p.m.

To buy tickets and get more information, click here.