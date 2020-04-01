Spring Stockley Gardens Arts Festival canceled

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hope House Foundation announced on Wednesday that due to the coronavirus closures and Governor Northam’s Stay at Home order, the Spring Stockley Gardens Arts Festival fundraiser has been canceled.

The Ghent festival fundraiser, hosted by Towne Bank, was scheduled for the 36-year on May 16 and May 17. The free event has been a local tradition that brings in more than 50,000 visitors, according to its website.

During the weekend festival, Stockley Gardens is lined with more than 130 local artists selling locally made products while the community roams the park listening to music and socializing.

Proceeds from the event go to assist people with developmental disabilities by paying for housing, medical care, and transportation.

“Hope House Foundation values our Stockley Gardens Arts Festival artists, patrons, and community,” says Elena Montello, festival director. “This would be the 36th year for this major fundraiser for Hope House Foundation. We appreciate the community’s continued support.”

Do donate online, visit the Hope House donation page.

Check back on the website for information on the fall festival scheduled for October 16 and October 17.

