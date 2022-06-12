NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In the early morning hours Sunday, what’s left of the Spirit of Norfolk was towed to a new location.

Fire broke out on the Spirit of Norfolk just after noon on Tuesday, June 7. Officials announced the fire was finally extinguished around 10 a.m. Saturday and that it is considered a total loss. There were around 100 passengers on the vessel at the time of the fire; all were evacuated safely.

Sunday around 6 a.m., WAVY cameras were rolling as crews carefully towed the Spirit of Norfolk from Naval Station Norfolk, where the firefighting efforts were conducted, to Colonna’s Shipyard. Video captured the evolution of the move along the Norfolk waterfront.

Tower Cam 10 perspective of the Spirit of Norfolk being towed to Colonna’s Shipyard the morning of June 12, 2022. (WAVY photo)

As for the investigation into the fire, officials confirmed it started in the engine room, but the cause has not been determined. The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.

A spokesperson for the owners of the Spirit of Norfolk said they are working to get a replacement vessel for upcoming scheduled events, such as weddings.