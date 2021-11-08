Speeders slow down: Norfolk reducing speed on some neighborhood streets from 25 to 20 mph

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk wants to slow down speeding drivers as part of a mission to make the streets safer for everyone.

It’s part of a strategy called “Vision Zero,” which is an effort to reduce the number of people killed or seriously hurt in traffic accidents.

Transportation officials tell 10 On Your Side that speeding is the number one concern that they hear from residents, which is why they are reducing the speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph in some neighborhoods to make streets safer.

Darryl Merritt has lived on Berkley Avenue Ext. in Norfolk for more than 20 years, so he’s seen his fair share of speeding drivers.

“There’s been plenty of accidents coming around, this is a real dangerous corner,” said Merritt. “Children be around and you never know.”

It’s one of the areas that will soon see a speed limit reduction in Norfolk.

“We’re taking the speeds from 25 down to 20 throughout the neighborhoods,” said Amy Inman, director of the Department of Transportation in Norfolk. “Speed matters, and you’d be really surprised at how much safer neighborhoods are and people are, just by lowering the speed by 5 mph and people adhering to that.”

Starting this week in Berkley, Campostella, Campostella Heights, Diggs Town, and Oak Leaf Forest, residents will see crews changing the existing signs and also putting in new signs.

While the change may seem small, Inman hopes it has a big impact.

“Our goal is to have zero fatalities as it relates to traffic, especially where our most vulnerable users are concerned, those who walk, bike, seek access to transit, or scoot,” said Inman.

Merritt welcomes the change.

“I think it’s a very positive idea, you know what I mean, and for the kids’ sake as well, and we have older people as well, too,” he said.

So, they’re asking people to pay attention, slow down, and drive like they live there.

“One fatality is too many,” said Inman.

The Church Street and Tidewater Drive areas are next, but Inman says they will work to get to the rest of the city. She expects it to take about a year.

You can find more information on the program here.