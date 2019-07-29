Special Report: Exit Strategy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There is an old problem rearing its ugly head again in Norfolk — and this time Virginia State Police are hoping to solve it.

The issue is the with 15th View ramp for Interstate 64, which usually closes during rush hour traffic and causes some drivers to go up the off-ramp instead.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has taken steps over the years to warn drivers of dangers but it still happens.

Chopper 10 caught a motorcyclist breaking the law just in the last week. What he didn’t know is that a trooper was right there waiting for him.

State police say drivers need to think twice before doing something so risky.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, with Virginia State Police, said, “It’s dangerous for the driver that’s driving the wrong way. And for the driver that’s attempting to exit the interstate, becuase it could cause a head-on collision. It could cause massive damage and possible death.”

Neighbors tell us they are tired of this problem and so, too, are state police.

