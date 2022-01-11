Special election for House of Delegates 89th District held Tuesday

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, voters in Norfolk cast their ballots to fill the 89th District House of Delegates seat.

Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Precincts in the 89th House District include part of Second Presbyterian, Larchmont School, Ghent Square, Lambert’s Point, Larchmont Library, Maury, Chrysler Museum, Park Place, Taylor Elementary School, Stuart, Part of Willard, Ballentine, Broad Creek, Part of Lafayette-Winona, Lindenwood, Union Chapel, Berkley, Campostella, Chesterfield, Ruffner Academy, and Young Park.

Republicans nominated 39-year-old Giovanni Dolmo to run for the 89th District. Democrats nominated Jackie Glass.

Dolmo, a Honduran immigrant, U.S. Navy veteran and father of two, is a pastor and a community tutor for local children.

Both Glass and Walston have run in political campaigns before. Glass narrowly lost a special election to fill the Norfolk City Council Superward 7 seat. She also previously ran for school board.

The seat has been held by Del. Jay Jones, who unsuccessfully ran in the primary for Virginia attorney general. However, he was re-elected to the 89th District during the November election. In mid-December, Jones announced he would step down from the 89th District seat at the end of 2021.

This story will be updated with the results of the race.